Poland could maintain balanced budget as inflation rises - finance minister

WARSAW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Poland, which plans its first balanced budget in three decades in 2020, may also avoid a deficit in coming years as rising inflation boosts tax receipts, the country’s finance minister told financial news website wnp.pl.

“Inflation will have a positive budgetary impact, as the costs are fixed and not indexed to inflation,” Tadeusz Koscinski said in comments published on Tuesday.

“The higher inflation is, the more expensive goods and services are, the more tax you pay. Thus, revenues will be higher.”

Economists were taken by surprise by a rise in Polish inflation to 3.4% in December, the highest since 2012. (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)