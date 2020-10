WARSAW, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Poland has financed about 10% of 2021 borrowing needs, Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski told the daily Rzeczpospolita.

“At the end of September, we had 120 billion zlotys in the state budget accounts,” Koscinski said, equivalent to $31.17 billion. Borrowing needs for this year had been fully financed, he added. ($1=3.8497 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)