WARSAW, May 29 (Reuters) - Poland is prepared for an expected increase in borrowing needs, as the country has 100 billion zlotys ($25.02 billion) on its accounts and with 2020 needs fully financed, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Poland’s budget deficit was 18.9 billion zlotys last month, up from 9.4 billion zlotys at the end of March as the country ramps up spending to protect the economy from the coronavirus pandemic.