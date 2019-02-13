Poland's C/A deficit at 1.4 bln euros in Dec -c.bank

WARSAW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s current account deficit amounted to 1.4 billion euros ($1.58 billion) in December, compared to a revised deficit of 240 million euros in the previous month, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a deficit of 1.11 billion euros in December.

The full balance of payments data is available on the central bank website: www.nbp.pl/home.aspx?f=/statystyka/wstepne/wstepne.html ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alan Charlish)