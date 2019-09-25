Polish central bank maintains 2.5% CPI target for 2020

WARSAW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank’s rate-setting panel has maintained its medium-term inflation target of 2.5% for 2020 but pointed out the need to keep economic growth intact and ensure the stability of the financial system, the bank said.

“In particular, imbalances in the financial sector are a threat to long-term price stability,” it said in a statement about the consumer price index (CPI) on Wednesday.

“With this in mind, the Council conducts monetary policy in such a way as to favor maintaining financial system stability and limit the risk of growing imbalances in the economy, taking into account in its decisions the development of asset prices (especially real estate prices) and credit dynamics.”

Poland’s interest rates are 1.5%, while inflation remained at 2.9% year-on-year for the last two months. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Anna Koper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)