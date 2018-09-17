FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 17, 2018 / 2:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Polish central bank maintains 2.5 pct CPI target for 2019

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank’s rate-setting panel has maintained its medium-term inflation target of 2.5 percent for 2019, pointing out the need for a flexible approach to the target, the bank said on Monday.

“In accordance with the adopted strategy in 2019 monetary policy parameters, the level of interest rates will be adjusted to the situation in the economy so as to ensure long-term price stability and at the same time support sustainable economic growth and the stability of the financial system,” it said in a statement.

It said banking sector liquidity was expected to increase next year, compared to 2018. The panel reiterated that currency interventions would remain one of its potential monetary policy tools next year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Andrew Roche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.