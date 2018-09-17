Polish central bank maintains 2.5 pct CPI target for 2019

WARSAW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank’s rate-setting panel has maintained its medium-term inflation target of 2.5 percent for 2019, pointing out the need for a flexible approach to the target, the bank said on Monday.

“In accordance with the adopted strategy in 2019 monetary policy parameters, the level of interest rates will be adjusted to the situation in the economy so as to ensure long-term price stability and at the same time support sustainable economic growth and the stability of the financial system,” it said in a statement.

It said banking sector liquidity was expected to increase next year, compared to 2018. The panel reiterated that currency interventions would remain one of its potential monetary policy tools next year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Andrew Roche)