Poland's finmin says "turbulence" around c.bank not "supportive"

WARSAW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s finance minister Teresa Czerwinska said on Wednesday that “turbulence” around the central bank does not help foreign investors’ assessment of Poland.

Opposition politicians have called on central bank governor Adam Glapinski to resign this week after newspaper reports that one of his aides was paid an unusually high salary. The bank has denied the salary reports.

“I am sure that everything will become clear,” Teresa Czerwinska told reporters. “Certainly, turbulence around the central bank is not supportive to how foreign investors assess us.”