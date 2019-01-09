Polish ruling party says c.bank pay information should be released

WARSAW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party would like clarity on salaries at the central bank, ruling party spokeswoman Beata Mazurek said on Wednesday.

Opposition politicians have called on central bank governor Adam Glapinski to resign this week after newspaper reports that one of his aides was paid an unusually high salary. The bank has denied the salary reports.

“We would like a precise explanation of salary levels of the central bank,” Mazurek told reporters. (reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Justyna Pawlak)