Polish c.bank conducts repo ops to support bond market liquidity-dealers

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank was conducting repo operations on Monday as an extraordinary measure to improve liquidity in bond market, dealers and analysts said.

“They announced a reverse repo so they are ready to provide liquidity if anyone needs it,” a Warsaw-based bond dealer said.

The central bank press office was unavailable for comment. Details of the operation are available on Eikon at. (Reporting by Alan Charlish, Alicja Ptak, and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Alex Richardson)