UPDATE 1-Polish central bank conducts repo ops to support liquidity, dealers say

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - The Polish central bank (NBP) was conducting repo operations on Monday as an extraordinary measure to improve liquidity in bond markets, dealers and analysts said, as authorities sought to reassure investors shaken by the coronavirus pandemic.

Some analysts expect the central bank to cut interest rates for the first time in five years at a meeting on Tuesday, a sign of the stress the Polish economy is facing.

Polish forward rate agreements currently price in chances of more than three 25-basis point rate cuts this year.

“They announced a reverse repo, so they are ready to provide liquidity if anyone needs it,” a Warsaw-based bond dealer said.

The minimum interest rate for the four-day repo operation is 1.5%, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

“This kind of operation is aimed at supporting liquidity on the bond market, as there was no liquidity there. Banks are giving the central bank bonds as a collateral,” said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at Bank Millennium.

Krystian Jaworski, senior economist at Credit Agricole in Warsaw, said that he did not expect the operation to have much effect on bond yields or the zloty currency.

“This a way of the NBP saying to the markets and investors that everything is OK, that they keep a close eye on the situation by providing liqudity for the banks and ensuring banking sector stability,” he said.

The central bank press office was unavailable for comment.