Polish ATM withdrawals increasing but enough cash available, central bank says

WARSAW, March 13 (Reuters) - Banknotes may be running low at some Polish dispensers because of an increase in withdrawals, but there is plenty of cash available to prevent any shortages, Poland’s central bank said on Friday.

Poland has taken drastic measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus, closing schools, museums, theatres and cinemas, but has so far registered only 64 cases and one death.

The central bank’s spokesman declined to say whether any local cash shortages might be linked to the outbreak, or to go beyond the bank’s statement on its website, which said:

“Cash is being released to commercial banks by the central bank without disruption in the whole country, without any delay or limit.” (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; Editing by Kevin Liffey)