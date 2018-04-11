Polish c.bank sees Q1 GDP growth similar to that in Q4 2017

WARSAW, April 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s economic growth in the first quarter was most likely similar to that in the last quarter of 2017, the central bank’s rate-setting panel said on Wednesday, adding inflation would stay close to target in the next few years.

The central bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) decided earlier on Wednesday to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at its record-low level of 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)