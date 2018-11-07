Polish c.bank head: rates likely to stay flat through 2019

WARSAW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday interest rates should remain unchanged until the end of 2019, or possibly longer, as steady borrowing costs support strong growth in central Europe’s largest economy.

“I do not see reasons to change rates until the end of 2019”, Glapinski said during a news conference.

“If no new elements come up this would also apply to 2020,” he also said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the central bank decided to keep rates at a record low of 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Alicja Ptak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)