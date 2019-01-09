Polish cenbank chief hits back in row over aide's pay

WARSAW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski, under pressure to resign over reports of a female aide’s high salary, said on Wednesday he backed legislation that would allow for full transparency over what employees at the bank earn.

But Glapinski, who is close to Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, also branded media discussion of what his aides might earn as “sexist” and said politicians should not comment on the central bank’s practices as it is independent. He also described questions over whether he might quit as “provocative”.

Earlier the central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.5 percent, and Glapinski said borrowing costs could remain at their current level beyond 2019 and 2020. (Reporting by Alicja Ptak and Marcin Goclowski Writing by Gareth Jones)