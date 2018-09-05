FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 2:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Polish Glapinski: rates likely to stay flat at least through '19

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday interest rates should remain unchanged until at least 2019, or possibly longer, as steady borrowing costs support strong growth in central Europe’s largest economy.

“There is a very high possibility that rates will be steady through 2019”, Glapinski said during a news conference.

“But if there is no dramatic change abroad, things may remain the same in 2020. In the first quarter, the second, or maybe in the whole year.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the central bank decided to keep rates at a record low of 1.5 percent.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, writing by Justyna Pawlak

