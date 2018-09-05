UPDATE 1-Poland's Glapinski sees no rate rises through 2019

(Adds context)

WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday interest rates should remain unchanged until at least the end of 2019, or possibly longer, as steady borrowing costs support strong growth in central Europe’s largest economy.

“There is a very high possibility that rates will be steady through 2019,” Glapinski told a news conference.

“But if there is no dramatic change abroad, things may remain the same in 2020. During the first quarter, the second, or maybe throughout the entire year.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the central bank decided to keep rates at a record low of 1.5 percent.

The Polish economy has grown by roughly 4 to 5 percent on an annual basis since the beginning of last year, propelled largely by domestic consumption.

But inflation has remained below the central bank’s target of 2.5 percent, allowing the bank to maintain its dovish stance. Glapinski said that growth of economic activity had probably peaked in Poland, without giving any details. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Writing by Justyna Pawlak, Editing by Catherine Evans)