Polish c.bankers say keeping rates on hold would help to meet CPI target-minutes

WARSAW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The majority of Poland’s central bankers said during a September rate-setting meeting that keeping rates unchanged would help keep inflation within target in coming quarters, repeating their stance from July, minutes from the sitting showed on Thursday.

Poland’s central bank in September kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

Full text of the minutes is available at: www.nbp.pl/homen.aspx?f=/en/onbp/organizacja/minutes.html