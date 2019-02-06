Polish CPI to remain around 2.5 pct target in coming quarters-c.bank

WARSAW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank reiterated on Wednesday that it expected inflation to remain around its target rate in coming quarters.

It added that the pace of inflation acceleration in the near term will be “significantly” lower than previously expected.

The target is 2.5 percent plus or minus one percentage point.

At its monthly meeting, earlier on Wednesday, the central bank left interest rates unchanged at 1.5 percent, as expected. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Alicja Ptak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Justyna Pawlak)