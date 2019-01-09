Poland's central bank keeps key rate at record low

WARSAW, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent on Wednesday, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

The central bank, which ended an easing cycle in March 2015, also kept its lombard rate flat at 2.50 percent, the deposit rate at 0.50 percent and the rediscount rate at 1.75 percent.

The bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Council will hold a news conference at 1500 GMT. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski)