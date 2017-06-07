Polish c.bank still expects CPI to remain at moderate level

WARSAW, June 7 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation will likely remain at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank reiterated on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.

The bank also said that the current level of rates, with the benchmark rate at 1.50 percent since March 2015, has helped keep Poland on a path of balanced economic growth.

The bank said that economic indicators signalled that economic growth remained at a "stable" level in the second quarter. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)