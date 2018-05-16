Polish c.bank expects CPI to stay close to target in coming years

WARSAW, May 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s inflation will likely remain close to the central bank’s 2.5-percent inflation target in the coming years, the bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.
The bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) also said in a statement that current data still indicated a positive economic outlook, despite an expected slight slowdown in economic growth in coming years.
