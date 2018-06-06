FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
June 6, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Polish c.bank expects CPI to stay close to target in coming years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s inflation will likely remain close to the central bank’s 2.5-percent inflation target in the coming years, the bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low of 1.5 percent.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) also said in a statement that current data still indicated a positive economic outlook, despite an expected slight slowdown in growth in coming years.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.