Polish c.bank expects CPI to stay close to target in coming years

WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s inflation will likely remain close to the central bank’s 2.5-percent inflation target in the coming years, the bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low of 1.5 percent.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) also said in a statement that current data still indicated a positive economic outlook, despite an expected slight slowdown in growth in coming years.