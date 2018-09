WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s inflation will remain close to the central bank’s 2.5-percent inflation target in the coming quarters, the bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) also said in a statement that the current level of interest rates helps keep the economy on a balanced growth path. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)