Polish c.bank expects inflation to stay close to target in coming years

WARSAW, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s inflation will remain close to the central bank’s 2.5-percent inflation target in the coming years, the bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Council (MPC) also said in a statement that underlying - or core - inflation still remains at a “low” level despite a pick-up in the growth rate of corporate wages. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Lidia Kelly)