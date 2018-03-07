FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 7, 2018 / 3:06 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Polish c.bank trims inflation forecasts for 2018, 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank slightly cut on Wednesday its inflation forecasts for 2018 and 2019, but said inflation would then likely accelerate to a range of 1.9-4.1 percent in 2020.

The central bank, following its decision to keep interest rates unchanged earlier on Wednesday, reiterated that the current level of rates has helped keep Poland on a path of balanced economic growth.

The bank targets inflation at 2.5 percent with a plus-minus 1 percentage point band of allowed fluctuations. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

