March 22, 2018 / 10:09 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Polish c.banker Zyzynski: next rate move could be a cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 22 (Reuters) - It is not excluded that the next move in Polish central bank interest rates will be a rate cut, central banker Jerzy Zyzynski said, adding there was currently no reason to change the level of interest rates.

“I agree with (central bank Governor Adam) Glapinski. I think that we have no reasons to change interest rates because the economy is stable and it is growing,” he said in comments authorised for release on Thursday.

“I do not exclude this,” Zyzynski said, asked if the next rate move will be a cut in rates. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

