WARSAW, June 18 (Reuters) - Higher inflation in Poland brings forward the possible timing of interest rate increases, although hikes appear distant for now, Kamil Zubelewicz, a Polish Monetary Policy Council member, was quoted as saying by Interia.pl website on Tuesday.

Interest rates are at a record low of 1.5 percent in Poland. Inflation stood at 2.4 percent year-on-year in May, the lowest annual rate in central Europe.