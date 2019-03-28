Polish minister says Huawei should lobby Beijing to open markets

WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - Chinese tech giant Huawei , which hopes to see its equipment included in Poland’s next generation mobile network, should lobby Beijing to drop barriers on Polish imports, a junior Polish minister said.

Poland and Hungary, have been trying to pursue closer relations with China in a search for economic opportunities, although the European Union as a whole has grown frustrated by what it sees as the slowness of China to open its economy and a surge of Chinese takeovers in critical EU sectors.

“This is a good time for Huawei to press the Chinese authorities to show that they want to cooperate with Poland, by giving up non-tariff barriers,” Tadeusz Koscinski, Poland’s deputy entrepreneurship and technology minister told Reuters in an interview.

He gave long-standing restrictions on meat imports to China as an example of non-tariff barriers.

“The export of Polish pork to China is a good example. China argues that ASF (African swine fever) is present in Poland, but ASF also occurs in China. These barriers are non-tariff, (they are) political,” he said.

Relations between Poland and China have become complicated, after Poland arrested a Huawei executive in January on spying charges. Huawei has fired the man, who has denied wrongdoing.

Warsaw is one of several European countries considering excluding Huawei equipment from its next generation network over concerns first raised in the United States that the Chinese firm’s technology could be equipped with back doors to allow access by the Chinese government.

Huawei denies allegations that its technology could be used for spying.

“The arrest of a Huawei employee will not affect Polish-Chinese economic relations, because the economy does not get offended,” Koscinski said.

He added an ongoing trade war between China and the U.S. could potentially harm Poland, as if Beijing’s exports to the U.S. were further restricted China would export elsewhere and could make Poland’s exports less competitive.

In 2017 Poland’s exports to China grew by 17 percent to 8.8 billion zlotys ($2.30 billion), but Chinese imports to Poland reached almost 104 billion zlotys.

China is the EU’s biggest source of imports and its second-biggest export market after the United States.