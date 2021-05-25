Polish PM says Czechs agree to withdraw complaint about Turow mine

WARSAW, May 25 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic has agreed to withdraw its complaint to the European Union’s top court about the mining of lignite coal at the Turow mine in Poland, the Polish prime minister said early on Tuesday.

“Given the tightening of cross-border cooperation with the Czech Republic, it seems that we are already very close to an agreement,” Mateusz Morawiecki said in comments posted on Twitter after an EU summit in Brussels.

“As a result of this agreement, the Czech Republic agreed to withdraw its application to the CJEU.” (Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Kim Coghill)