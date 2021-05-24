Czech govt ready to talk about Turow mine with Poland -minister

PRAGUE, May 24 (Reuters) - The Czech government is ready to talk with Poland about the Turow lignite mine, where the Czech side wanted mining to stop, Environment Minister Richard Brabec said on Monday.

The Court of Justice of the European Union said last week that Poland must immediately stop mining lignite coal at the Turow mine operated by state-run PGE.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said earlier on Monday that he did not expect the lignite mine in Turow to close, adding Warsaw wanted to negotiate with the Czech Republic and the EU’s top court on the matter.