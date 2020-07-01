Poland's May coal output and sales fall to lowest on record

WARSAW, July 1 (Reuters) - Coal output and sales at Polish mines fell to their lowest on record in May as some closed or reduced production to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus among miners, data showed on Wednesday.

The government’s Industrial Development Agency said that coal output fell to 3.2 million tonnes in May from 4.2 million a month earlier, the lowest since at least 2007 - the period for which data is available. Coal sales were down to 3.5 million tonnes from 4 million.

Poland generates almost 80% of its electricty from coal but the industry is facing financial problems due to falling demand and rising production costs.

Coal stockpiles fell to 7.4 million tonnes in May from 7.75 million in April, but remained at the highest since 2015, when the industry was facing similar problems.

The coronavirus has spread rapidly among miners, prompting the government to halt output at 12 mines in June. Normal operations are expected to resume on July 3. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)