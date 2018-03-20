Polish zloty at 4-month low as rate differential seen rising

WARSAW, March 20 (Reuters) - The Polish zloty fell to a 4-month low to the euro on Tuesday hit by investors’ concerns that an expected lack of rate hikes in Poland could undermine the currency’s attractiveness versus the euro zone and United States.

“We believe that the zloty will weaken further as a result of rising expectations for policy tightening by the Fed and the ECB, given the weaker expectations for rates hikes by the National Bank of Poland,” ING Bank Slaski said in a note.

By 1108 GMT, the zloty fell by 0.3 percent versus the euro to 4.230. The currency weakened by 0.4 percent versus the dollar to 3.436. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Lidia Kelly;)