Poland pre-financed over 30% of its 2021 borrowing needs - deputy finance minister

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Poland has pre-financed more than 30% of its 2021 borrowing needs, Deputy Finance Minister Sebastian Skuza said on Thursday.

“We initially estimate that over 30% of the next year’s borrowing needs of the state budget have been pre-financed this year,” Skuza said in a statement.

“The balance of funds in budget accounts at the end of the year will exceed 60 billion zlotys ($16.17 billion).” ($1 = 3.7099 zlotys) (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alison Williams)

