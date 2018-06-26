FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2018 / 1:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Poland says plans no bond tender on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it will not conduct a bond tender on Thursday.

The tender was indicated in the ministry’s plan as conditional, depending on the budget and market. The potential supply was assumed at 3 billion zloty ($807.30 million).

“As indicated in the monthly supply plan the Treasury bond sale auction on June 28th 2018 will not be held,” the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 3.7161 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

