Poland's foreign minister signals he may quit

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz signalled on Monday he may resign from his job as the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party considers personnel changes in the government following presidential vote earlier this month.

The vote, won by the incumbent Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, was seen as key for Poland’s future relations with the EU, which have been frayed by the bloc’s concerns over the rule of law.

“A few months ago, we agreed with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to continue my mission until the presidential election,” Czaputowicz told Rzeczpospolita daily.

He added that there is no pressure on him from PiS to resign.

“But I think this is a good moment for a change at the top of our diplomacy,” Czaputowicz also said.

The minister’s comments come at a time when Poland is trying to fight against proposals to make EU budget funding conditional on respecting rule of law norms.

On Sunday, when EU leaders stood at an impasse after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the novel coronavirus, Morawiecki said he would not agree to a new mechanism to freeze EU money for countries violating the rule of law.