UPDATE 1-Poland expects 109.3 bln zloty budget deficit in 2020 due to virus

WARSAW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The Polish government has accepted a revision to the country’s 2020 budget that forecasts a deficit of 109.3 billion zlotys ($29.4 billion), it said on Thursday, highlighting the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the public finances.

Before the coronavirus reached Poland, the government had planned to have its first balanced budget in three decades in 2020. But it was forced to ramp up spending to support the economy as it introduced sweeping lockdown measures, which lowered tax receipts.

“The spread of the coronavirus contributed to the greatest economic crisis of recent years, which dramatically slowed economic activity in Poland and other countries affected by the pandemic,” the government said in a statement.

Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski had previously said the deficit in the amended budget would be 100 billion zlotys.

The revised budget envisages that in 2020 Poland’s gross domestic product (GDP) will drop by 4.6%, while previously it was expected to increase by 3.7%.

The unemployment rate is set to rise to 8% from the 5.1% predicted before the revision and inflation will be 3.3%.

Budget revenues will amount to 398.7 billion zlotys, 36.7 billion zlotys less than expected, and expenses 508 billion zlotys, 72.7 billion zlotys more than originally planned. ($1 = 3.7203 zlotys)