WARSAW, July 31 (Reuters) - Polish consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.7 percent year-on-year in July, a first estimate from the statistics office showed on Monday.

The statistics office also said that prices fell by 0.2 percent compared to June.

Analysts had expected the CPI to rise by 1.6 percent year-on-year and a 0.2-percent drop month-on-month in July. (Reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)