Poland's 2020 deficit was around 85 bln zlotys, says PM

WARSAW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s 2020 state budget deficit was around 85 billion zlotys ($22.99 billion), Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.

“In last year’s budget we assumed a deficit of 109 billion zlotys... meanwhile, the deficit was 25 billion lower and amounted to around 85 billion zlotys for 2020,” Morawiecki told a news conference. ($1 = 3.6975 zlotys) (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Jon Boyle)