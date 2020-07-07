Poland's budget deficit falls to around 17 bln zlotys at end-June -finmin

WARSAW, July 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s budget deficit at the end of June was around 17 billion zlotys ($4.29 billion), the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

That was down from a budget deficit at the end of May of 25.9 billion zlotys.

Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the largest economy in the eastern part of the European Union had been aiming for its first balanced budget since the fall of communism three decades ago.