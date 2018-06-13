Poland's C/A deficit at 21 mln euro in April, much smaller than f'cast

WARSAW, June 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s current account deficit reached 21 million euros in April, compared to a deficit of 982 million euros in the previous month, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a deficit of 243.5 million euros in April. The full balance of payments data is available on the central bank website: www.nbp.pl/home.aspx?f=/statystyka/wstepne/wstepne.html (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk)