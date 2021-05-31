Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Poland's Q1 GDP at -0.9% y/y, above first estimate

By Reuters Staff

    May 31 (Reuters) - Poland's statistics office said on Monday
that the country's gross domestic product (GDP)
 was at -0.9% y/y in the first quarter, above its
first estimate of -1.2%.
   
    Following is a table of GDP data:
 pct, y/y, not seasonally adjusted (NSA)      Q1 2021   Q4 2020
 GDP                                              -0.9     -2.7
 Household consumption                             0.2     -3.2
 Domestic demand                                   1.0     -2.9
 Total consumption                                 0.6     -0.2
 Gross fixed capital formation (investment)        1.3    -15.4
 Gross accumulation                                3.4    -10.4
 Exports                                           5.7      7.6
 Imports                                          10.0      8.2
 Public consumption                                2.5      7.7
 

 (Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and 
Anna Pruchnicka)
