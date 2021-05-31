TABLE-Poland's Q1 GDP at -0.9% y/y, above first estimate

May 31 (Reuters) - Poland's statistics office said on Monday that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) was at -0.9% y/y in the first quarter, above its first estimate of -1.2%. Following is a table of GDP data: pct, y/y, not seasonally adjusted (NSA) Q1 2021 Q4 2020 GDP -0.9 -2.7 Household consumption 0.2 -3.2 Domestic demand 1.0 -2.9 Total consumption 0.6 -0.2 Gross fixed capital formation (investment) 1.3 -15.4 Gross accumulation 3.4 -10.4 Exports 5.7 7.6 Imports 10.0 8.2 Public consumption 2.5 7.7 (Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Anna Pruchnicka)