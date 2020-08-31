European Currency News
August 31, 2020 / 8:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

TABLE-Poland's Q2 GDP at -8.2% y/y, in line with first estimate

    Aug 31 (Reuters) - Poland's statistics office said on Monday
that the country's gross domestic product (GDP)
 fell to 8.2% y/y in the second quarter, in line
with its first estimate of -8.2%.
   
    Following is a table of GDP data:
 pct, y/y, not seasonally adjusted (NSA)        Q2        Q1
 GDP                                              -8.2      2.0
 Household consumption                           -10.9      1.2
 Domestic demand                                  -9.5      1.7
 Total consumption                                -7.3      1.8
 Gross fixed capital formation (investment)      -10.9      0.9
 Gross accumulation                              -18.7      0.7
 Exports                                         -14.3      0.6
 Imports                                         -17.5     -0.2
 Public consumption                                4.8      4.3
 

 (Writing by Adrianna Ebert and Anna Banacka in Gdansk)
