TABLE-Poland's Q2 GDP at -8.2% y/y, in line with first estimate

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Poland's statistics office said on Monday that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) fell to 8.2% y/y in the second quarter, in line with its first estimate of -8.2%. Following is a table of GDP data: pct, y/y, not seasonally adjusted (NSA) Q2 Q1 GDP -8.2 2.0 Household consumption -10.9 1.2 Domestic demand -9.5 1.7 Total consumption -7.3 1.8 Gross fixed capital formation (investment) -10.9 0.9 Gross accumulation -18.7 0.7 Exports -14.3 0.6 Imports -17.5 -0.2 Public consumption 4.8 4.3 (Writing by Adrianna Ebert and Anna Banacka in Gdansk)