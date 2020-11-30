Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Poland's Q3 GDP at -1.5% y/y, above first estimate

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland's statistics office said on Monday
that the country's gross domestic product (GDP)
 fell to 1.5% y/y in the third quarter, above its
first estimate of -1.6%.
   
    Following is a table of GDP data:
 pct, y/y, not seasonally adjusted (NSA)        Q3        Q2
 GDP                                              -1.5     -8.4
 Household consumption                             0.4    -10.8
 Domestic demand                                  -3.2     -9.9
 Total consumption                                 1.0     -7.5
 Gross fixed capital formation (investment)       -9.0    -10.7
 Gross accumulation                              -20.2    -19.7
 Exports                                           2.0    -14.5
 Imports                                          -1.0    -18.0
 Public consumption                                3.4      3.4
 

 (Writing by Adrianna Ebert and Anna Banacka)
