TABLE-Poland's Q3 GDP at -1.5% y/y, above first estimate

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Poland's statistics office said on Monday that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) fell to 1.5% y/y in the third quarter, above its first estimate of -1.6%. Following is a table of GDP data: pct, y/y, not seasonally adjusted (NSA) Q3 Q2 GDP -1.5 -8.4 Household consumption 0.4 -10.8 Domestic demand -3.2 -9.9 Total consumption 1.0 -7.5 Gross fixed capital formation (investment) -9.0 -10.7 Gross accumulation -20.2 -19.7 Exports 2.0 -14.5 Imports -1.0 -18.0 Public consumption 3.4 3.4 (Writing by Adrianna Ebert and Anna Banacka)