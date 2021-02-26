TABLE-Poland's Q4 GDP at -2.8% y/y, in line with first estimate

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Poland's statistics office said on Friday that the country's gross domestic product (GDP) was at -2.8% y/y in the fourth quarter, in line with its first estimate of -2.8%. Following is a table of GDP data: pct, y/y, not seasonally adjusted (NSA) Q4 Q3 GDP -2.8 -1.5 Household consumption -3.2 0.4 Domestic demand -3.4 -3.2 Total consumption -1.4 1.0 Gross fixed capital formation (investment) -10.9 -9.0 Gross accumulation -8.7 -20.2 Exports 8.0 2.0 Imports 7.9 -1.0 Public consumption 3.4 3.4 (Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Anna Banacka)