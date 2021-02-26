Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Poland's Q4 GDP at -2.8% y/y, in line with first estimate

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 26 (Reuters) - Poland's statistics office said on Friday
that the country's gross domestic product (GDP)
 was at -2.8% y/y in the fourth quarter, in line
with its first estimate of -2.8%.
   
    Following is a table of GDP data:
 pct, y/y, not seasonally adjusted (NSA)        Q4        Q3
 GDP                                              -2.8     -1.5
 Household consumption                            -3.2      0.4
 Domestic demand                                  -3.4     -3.2
 Total consumption                                -1.4      1.0
 Gross fixed capital formation (investment)      -10.9     -9.0
 Gross accumulation                               -8.7    -20.2
 Exports                                           8.0      2.0
 Imports                                           7.9     -1.0
 Public consumption                                3.4      3.4
 

 (Reporting by Adrianna Ebert and Anna Banacka)
