UPDATE 1-Polish economy shrinks in 2020 first time in years, as forecast

WARSAW/GDANSK Jan 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s economy contracted in 2020 for the first time since 1996, hit by the coronavirus pandemic crisis, analysts said.

The statistics office said on Friday that gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 amounted to -2.8% year-on-year versus 4.5% growth a year earlier, in line with economists’ expectations.

“Domestic demand had the biggest impact on the fall in GDP. Investment demand and consumption had a negative impact too,” the head of statistics office Dominik Rozkrut told a press conference.

“We clearly see that the pandemic had affected the economic activity and results,” Rozkrut also said.

Poland reported its first coronavirus cases in March when it also launched the first lockdown. The restrictions were lifted in summer, but with spiralling number of new cases and overloaded healthcare system, new curbs were introduced in autumn.

To soften the impact of the pandemic on the economy, Poland launched a multibillion zlotys support scheme for companies, while the central bank cut interest rates three times in 2020 to a record low level of 0.1%.

“There is no big surprise (in the data). This confirms that deterioration in economic situation in the fourth quarter was not deep and that the consequences of the second wave were significantly smaller than during the first wave,” said Grzegorz Maliszewski, economist at Bank Millennium.

“Investment and uncertainty about pandemic and economic environment still looks bad and results in companies not being active in investment,” Maliszewski added.

On Friday Poland reported 6,144 new coronavirus cases and 336 related deaths.

On Friday Poland reported 6,144 new coronavirus cases and 336 related deaths.

The government decided to reopen shopping malls on Monday, but extended restrictions regarding restaurants, hotels, fitness clubs and schools.