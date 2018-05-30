UPDATE 1-Rising consumption, inventories drive Poland's GDP growth above 5 pct

* Polish Q1 GDP growth revised up to 5.2 pct y/y * GDP driven by rise in consumption, inventories * Slowing foreign trade weighs * Economists expect growth to slow * Consumption supported by record low unemployment (Adds details, quotes) By Marcin Goettig and Anna Koper WARSAW, May 30 (Reuters) - Robust consumption together with rising inventories helped propel Poland's economic growth to more than 5 percent in the first quarter, data showed on Wednesday, but weaker foreign trade signalled the expansion could slow in the future. Growth accelerated to 5.2 percent year-on-year, above an earlier estimate of 5.1 percent. That compared with 4.9 percent GDP growth in the three months to December 2017. A new breakdown showed consumption added 3.6 percentage points to the first-quarter growth rate, a rise in inventories added 1.9 percentage points, investment added 0.9 point, while foreign trade subtracted 1.2 percentage points. "The data show that economic growth has peaked at the start of this year," said Grzegorz Maliszewski, chief economist at the Warsaw-based Bank Millennium. Investment, seen by analysts as crucial to the growth outlook, accelerated by 8.1 percent year-on-year from 5.4 percent in the previous quarter. "The pick-up in investment was caused by infrastructure investment co-financed from EU funds," Malaises said, adding that private investment remained weak. Poland is the largest recipient of EU cohesion funds and some analysts have said the Polish government's well publicised conflicts with the EU and policies to raise tax collection might be discouraging firms from investing more. The European Commission presented earlier this week proposals to cut the value of EU aid to Poland and other post-communist EU members in the next long-term budget starting in 2021. Polish household consumption rose by 4.8 percent year-on-year, supported by a record low level of unemployment and fast wage growth. Economists said the data, together with the lower than expected May inflation, added to arguments that interest rates would not be changed in the coming quarters. "One should expect that the Monetary Policy Council will maintain the outlook for a long stabilisation of interest rates in Poland," said Monica Kurt, chief economist at Bank Pocztowy. In seasonally adjusted terms, the economy grew by 1.6 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, accelerating from 1.0 percent a quarter earlier. (Reporting by Anna Koper and Marcin Goettig; Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak, writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Toby Chopra)