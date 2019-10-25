Polish c.bank head says having own currency not harmful for CEE countries

WARSAW, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Friday that looking at the macroeconomic performance of central European countries outside the euro zone, it is hard to say that having own currency is harmful.

Glapinski also said that in changing economic conditions, it is worth examining whether measures taken by the European Central Bank will be effective in restoring growth and delivering price stability. (Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)