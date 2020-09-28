Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Polish PM expects economy to shrink by less than 3.5% this year

By Reuters Staff

WARSAW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s economy will likely suffer less than the government had initially expected from the coronavirus related crisis and shrink by less than 3.5% this year, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.

“Based on the data that we are receiving I can say that the fall in GDP will likely be less than 3.5%,” Morawiecki told a press conference.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Anna Koper; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko

