Polish PM expects economy to shrink by less than 3.5% this year

WARSAW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Poland’s economy will likely suffer less than the government had initially expected from the coronavirus related crisis and shrink by less than 3.5% this year, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
“Based on the data that we are receiving I can say that the fall in GDP will likely be less than 3.5%,” Morawiecki told a press conference.
Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Anna Koper; writing by Agnieszka Barteczko
