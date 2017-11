WARSAW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Poland ended on Friday its precautionary Flexible Credit Line (FCL) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which was worth 8.24 billion euros ($9.59 billion), the IMF said in a statement.

The FCL agreement has been in place since 2009 for Poland to use in times of crisis, but it has never drawn on the funds. In December 2016, Poland asked the IMF to halve the value of the FCL. ($1 = 0.8589 euros) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Gareth Jones)