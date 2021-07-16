Polish net inflation at 3.5% y/y in June, below forecast - c.bank

July 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish annual net inflation indices for June, published by the central bank on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected June net inflation - excluding food and energy prices - of 3.60% year-on-year. (% y/y) June May net CPI excl. food and energy 3.5 4.0 CPI excluding controlled prices 4.0 4.4 excluding the most volatile prices 2.9 3.0 15 pct trimmed mean 3.1 3.3 CPI 4.4 4.7 (Reporting by Karol Badohal and Anna Banacka in Gdansk)