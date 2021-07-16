Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

Polish net inflation at 3.5% y/y in June, below forecast - c.bank

By Reuters Staff

Min Read

    July 16 (Reuters) - The following is a table of Polish
annual net inflation indices for June, published by the central
bank on Friday.
    
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected June net inflation
 - excluding food and energy prices - of 3.60%
year-on-year.
    
               (% y/y)                   June         May
 net CPI excl. food and energy                3.5         4.0
 CPI excluding controlled prices              4.0         4.4
 excluding the most volatile prices           2.9         3.0
 15 pct trimmed mean                          3.1         3.3
 CPI                                          4.4         4.7
 
 (Reporting by Karol Badohal and Anna Banacka in Gdansk)
